A video of a young woman looking beautiful in blue for her graduation ceremony has been circulating online

The footage shows her being surprised by her man with some presents and a bouquet of flowers

The cute couple had SA netizens in their feels as they responded with sweet comments on the post

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Graduations are a big deal worthy of celebration. One woman's graduation day was made extra special by her loving bae.

A man surprised his girlfriend with a romantic gesture on her graduation day. Image: @amile_a/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man surprises his beautiful bae at graduation

A video posted on TikTok by Amile (@amile_a) shows her looking beautiful on her big day, rocking a beautiful two-piece skirt suit, a long curly lace wig and a full face beat.

The beautiful woman is seen surprised by her man with a bottle of bubbles and a large bouquet of flowers in hand which instantly brighten up her face. Flowers simply make any moment that much brighter and memorable, Almanac states.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Amile accepts the gifts before giving her bae a kiss and hug.

"He came to surprise me at grad, Amile captioned the sweet post.

What a lucky babe. Some men know how to sweep a woman off her feet.

Watch the video below:

People like to joke about how complicated women are, yet the right flowers at the right time can melt even the most intricate woman, Primer Magazine suggests.

Netizens respond with sweet comments

Thoughtful and sweet gestures will always be a fan favourite. Netizens were in awe of Amile's beauty and her man's sweet gesture as they gathered in comments to shower her with congratulations.

Peezoo24 commented:

"Congratulations makoti wasekhaya ukhethile ubhutiwami ."

MaThabethe_KwazyT responded:

"Nibahle ngempela❤️."

Ayanda_Dludla wrote:

"The way you look at him uyabona nje ukuthi ukuphatha kahle."

lissarhlungilesib replied:

"Waze wamuhle umenakahle unendoda ekthandayo❤️❤️saze sanikhapha emhlabenicongratulations."

Candy commented:

"Wamuhle love, cela plug weSuit yakho ❤️❤️."

Lethobuhle said:

"Amazambane akeze ngapha ."

Man surprises girlfriend with flowers and saxophonist at work for her birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky woman was surprised and serenaded as part of her birthday celebrations by her loving bae.

The footage of the sweet moment was posted by the man, @Miles_Nsala on Twitter and shows the lady walking out of her walk place and wooed by a man playing “happy birthday” on a saxophone as her boyfriend brings her flowers and a boxed gift.

The lady is seen taken aback by the romantic gesture and covers her face with her hands, to hide her emotional reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News