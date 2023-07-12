A video of a romantic marriage proposal has gone viral, touching the hearts of thousands and renewing their belief in love

The TikTok video shows the carefully planned surprise proposal in a room covered in rose petals

The genuine emotions and overwhelming reaction from the woman in the video sparked powerful responses

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a couple getting engaged. Image: @mamakiing

Source: TikTok

In a world where negativity often overshadows genuine romantic gestures, a heartfelt wedding proposal served as a beacon of hope.

Woman shares dreamy wedding proposal on TikTok

The TikTok video, shared by @mamakiing, shows the ecstatic woman and the truly magical moment she will remember for the rest of her life.

Her boyfriend set the scene and transformed the room into a romantic haven adorned with balloons and rose petals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The woman was surprised as her boyfriend dropped to one knee, holding a shining ring in his hand.

Wedding proposal makes netizens believe in love

The romantic one-minute video made the viewers feel as if they were right there, sharing in the couple's special moment.

They congratulated the newly engaged lovebirds in the comments and gushed about their evident love for one another.

Watch the video below:

@virginiahutchins92 wrote:

"So beautiful, congrats. Be happy."

@user4493128536730 stated:

"I receive my marital settlement in Jesus' name amen."

@lele2 commented:

"She looks South African."

@yashtisalie added:

"Congratulations to the lovely couple. "

@smandana said:

"Wow the smile is endless that's so sweet."

@chipuyvonnemolaiwa posted:

"The way she is looking at him."

@inspiredone36 wrote:

"Beautiful! I love the eye contact. She heard every word."

@brittanystanley04 commented:

"Aw, how pretty is this the beautiful marriage wedding day proposal I'm happy for y’all both.❤️"

Mzansi woman posts TikTok video of unforgettable marriage proposal, romantic scene warms hearts

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman recently shared her extraordinary marriage proposal via TikTok.

The video gained the attention of viewers as they witnessed the unforgettable moment unfold. The video begins in a cosy restaurant, with the woman surrounded by her closest friends. Little did she know that it would be a night to remember.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News