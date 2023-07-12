This bitter cold had a desperate young woman turning an empty Oros bottle into a hot water bottle

Her sister shared a video showing the end result, a steaming bed and a very confused gogo

Mzansi people had a laugh at the whole situation, admitting that this cold is defeating them too

It is cold in Mzansi, and people are desperate. One young lady couldn’t take the cold anymore, so she filled an empty Oros bottle with boiling water… and it did not end well.

This young woman used an Oros bottle as a hot water bottle, and it did not end well. Image: TikTok / @fedorah.onalenna

Source: TikTok

This snowy cold weather had the people of Mzansi, but this cold is getting a bit much now – we were not prepared for this!

Funny video shows steaming mattress as result of DIY hot water bottle

TikTok user @fedorah.onalenna shared a video showing a steaming bed. Laughing, she explained that her sister used an Oros bottle as a hot water bottle, and it exploded.

The way her mom and gogo looked at the situation is priceless! Take a look:

The winter struggle has Mzansi citizens in stitches

People had a good laugh at the hilarious situation. Desperate times call for desperate measures; this winter is defeating us all.

Read some of the funny comments:

Luleka Mdluli was ended:

“Is Gogo carrying her teeth??”

Zani Mbalula laughed hard:

“I can literally see smoke ”

Kgopotjoo was grateful:

“Thank goodness she wasn’t hurt!!!”

Clivelavita was defeated:

“The steam coming out of the mattress ”

Junaidene Kalanie admitted:

“Me watching this video with my Tropika hot water bottle ”

Source: Briefly News