This gorgeous mother-daughter duo left social media users in awe of their undeniable beauty

TikTok user @supastarmom shared a video in which she showed off her ageless, gorgeous mom

People took to the comment section in disbelief of the mother’s age, claiming they were twins

A beautiful young woman decided to show the world how beautiful her mama is, and she had jaws gaping.

This woman shared a video in which she showed off her ageless, gorgeous mom. Image: TikTok / @supastarmom

Source: TikTok

There is no better compliment than when someone tells a mother that she looks like the sibling of her child – every mom needs a little pick me up every once in a while.

Beautiful mother-daughter duo shock TikTok with their looks

TikTok user @supastarmom shared a video showing her alongside her gorgeous mom. She added that her mama is 46, but she does not look a day over 25!

When mom comes into play, things get wild! Take a look at this stunning mother-daughter duo:

TikTok users do not believe this gorgeous woman is a mother who is 46

People took to the comment section to hype the mom. While the daughter is absolutely stunning, her mom is an ageless beauty!

Read some of the comments:

The Good Guy hyped mom:

“Momma is a VIBE though”

Shanz@ was in disbelief:

“Wow, I can’t tell who the mom is. Beautiful twins.”

LaTrelle Memphis Big P was impressed:

“Ok, Mom ”

Shi_M said:

“Wait… wait … naaahhh … chill momma is the lil sister.”

Ashes dropped facts:

“You look the same age as your mom.”

