A woman and her bae recently celebrated their tenth anniversary after a relationship filled with challenges

They had children, and she had to drop out of school to raise their kids before returning to study to become a nail tech

Today they are happily married and TikTokkers said that this is a love story worth telling

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

High school sweethearts are still together after ten years. Image: @nyaradzo_mua

Source: TikTok

A couple met in high school, had babies and are still together after ten years.

Their love story is one for the books and touched many netizens' hearts, leading them to appreciate their love.

Couple celebrates their tenth anniversary in TikTok video

@nyaradzo told her story with her bae in a romantic TikTok video. In the video, she describes how they met while they were both in high school. He was in matric, and she was in grade 10. The couple then fell pregnant, and they moved in together. She was forced to leave school, and her bae got a job to care for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The couple had more kids, and in 2016, she went back to high school. Her handsome bae then paid Lobola and took her to her matric dance. They were also blessed with children, and she studied to become a nail technician. Watch their beautiful love story here:

TikTokkers celebrate the couple's love on TikTok

Netizens who came across the story were moved to show their respect for the union.

Paida Pixie had a lot of love to give.

"I've never made such infinite wows. Beautiful."

Chido said:

"This is sweet."

Karine1503s remarked:

"Truly one of the best relationship stories."

Barbra Shamiso added:

"You are so blessed."

Agenda Florence commented:

"He's a good man."

Musa Mthombeni and his wife celebrate their anniversary in Bali

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, recently celebrated their 23-month anniversary in Bali.

The couple shared snaps of their blissful holiday on Instagram, and South Africans gushed over the lovely couple's holiday vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News