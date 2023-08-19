YouTuber Sibu Mpanza thanked his followers for answering his call when he asked for donations to help with his mother's funeral

The content creator said the donations and messages of comfort have helped ease the pain of losing his mother

Instagram users continued to shower Sibu with love and flooded his comments section with comforting messages

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sibu Mpanza thanked SA people for contributing financially to his mother's funeral. Image: @sibumpanza

Source: Instagram

Sibu Mpanza expressed his heartfelt gratitude to South Africans who contributed financially to his mother’s funeral.

Sibu Mpanza returns mother's remains to Mpumalanga

The YouTuber said on his Instagram that their donation enabled him to lay his late mother to rest in Mpumalanga.

Tragedy struck when Mpanza's mother fell victim to a fatal shooting in Philippi East, Cape Town. An unidentified suspect fired five shots at Mpanza’s mom, who was a teacher, and three of them found their mark.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sibu Mpanza thanks SA for donations

According to IOL, uncertainty surrounds the motive behind the tragic incident. However, Mpanza said he and his siblings find solace in the overwhelming kindness from supporters during these difficult days.

"Thank you again for your selfless donations and services offered. While our lives will never be the same, we greatly appreciate this soft landing during the most painful week of our lives."

See the Instagram post below:

SA comforts Sibu Mpanza while grieving

@siyamthanda_ndamase mentioned:

"Gonna keep praying for you and your family Sibu.❤️❤️"

2astoldbylauraoh said:

"May your beloved mother rest in peace. May you and your siblings receive healing, support and comfort. May justice prevail. ❤️"

@womenforchangesa stated:

"Thinking of you and your siblings and loved ones. Love and light!"

@gillstrawberrylive commented:

"Sending all love over this time to you and yours.❤️"

@mathapelokhoza posted:

"Sending you so much love."

@imani_afrc wrote:

"Love and light to you and your siblings!❤️"

@sunn_nele stated:

"God is great. Love you bro.❤️"

South Africans donate electricity, food, and clothes to a struggling Limpopo boy who boils water with fire

In another article, Briefly News reported South Africans bought clothes, food and electricity for a struggling Limpopo boy who boiled his water with fire to go to school.

The young man's neighbour shared a passionate plea on TikTok and cried for the nation to help the teenager who struggled each morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News