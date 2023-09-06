A school in the Vaal made it lit when two of their pupils threw a lobola negotiation-style matric promposal

The man was dressed in his traditional finest while the young woman displayed style in her Sotho shoeshoe outfit

Adults on TikTok demanded a rematch with matric so they, too, could experience the same enjoyment

A young man from Vaal mixed a matric farewell proposal with Mzansi's traditional ways. Image: @bee_yanca

A high school in Vanderbijlpark slayed a promposal when it was executed like a lobola negotiation.

The young man and woman impressed South Africans with their entertaining and unique twist to asking someone out to be your matric dance partner.

Vaal high school kids throw traditional matric promposal

@bee_yanca posted the video, which went viral at 3.5 million views. The clip shows how a Hoerskool Vanderbijlpark matriculant asked his bae to be his matric farewell partner in style. The young man came dressed in traditional attire and was approached by his companions.

He looked dapper in his traditional Zulu outfit, and the young woman wore the traditional Sotho shoeshoe dress. Their friends accompanied them, and they looked fantastic in various traditional dresses and attires.

Promposals have become a growing trend in South Africa. Young men have given traditional lobola negotiations a youthful twist by throwing traditional matric farewell promposals, one of the most important events for a high school student.

Watch the video here:

South Africans want a rematch with Grade 12

Netizens not only threw flowers at the footage but gave props to ama2000s for their ingenuity and creativity.

User5624239924277 remarked:

“2Ks will run lobola negotiations better than us ma90s.”

Hosi210422 said:

“I swear, ama2000 are the happiest generation in the world.”

Ts Clothing added:

“The groom is giving rich vibes.”

Thapelo Mahlatji joked:

“I’m sending my 2K cousins for my lobola negotiations.”

Hunadiee wrote: “That girly is jumping higher than that girl on Hector Peterson’s June the 26th photograph.”

Charolone_Chie cried:

“I need a rematch with matric. I was young and broke.”

Mandosi_Sindi added:

“That one uncle who’s always drunk, yet he is the chief negotiator.”

Masego Pearl Phalaag exclaimed:

“All my comments are here except credit to the videographer. Good job.”

MelitaSekgwa clapped her hands.

“The groom’s team is so confident, commanding presence. These kids are having fun.”

Matric gent asks his bae to be his farewell dance partner

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young man stole his bae's heart when he asked her to be his matric dance partner.

The young man pulled out all the romantic tricks in the book, and they hit the spot because the young woman was taken.

The lucky lady told Briefly News how deeply their love runs and how close they are.

