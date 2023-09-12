This mom is a dedicated fan of widely followed South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo

TikTok user @hayliehele shared a video showing her mother jotting down Mbali's tips and tricks

People took to the comment section to share the book link, laughing at the way moms love cleaning hacks

This woman wants to know where she can get a book with all of Mbali Nhlapo's tips and tricks for her mom because she is obsessed!

A daughter shared a video showing her mother jotting down Mbali’s tips and tricks. Image: @hayliehele/ TikTok

Social media has become the go-to place for cleaning, health and every other trick and hack you need, and Mbali is Mzansi's lady for cleaning tips.

Mother sits writing down Mbali Nhlapo's tips and tricks

TikTok user @hayliehele shared a cute moment with her mom, who was sitting at the kitchen counter, diligently jotting down cleaning tips from the amazing Mzansi housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapo.

The videos showed the counter filled with an array of cleaning products recommended by Mbali.

Take a look:

South African people rally to get this mom Mbali's book

People flocked to the comment section to help the daughter find her mom Mbali's book. They loved seeing how dedicated she was to these cleaning hack videos.

Read some of the comments below:

Kim pleaded:

“Someone get her the book. Where's the site?”

User4121161662811 shared:

“You’ll find out how to get Mbali’s book in her TikTok bio.”

Samke_thwala laughed:

“She just needs vinegar and bicarb.”

MS gets it:

“Caught my mom doing the same.”

Kgahledi_m had a laugh:

“Idk but adulting is crazy. Why is she so serious about cleaning recipes?”

Cass2 said:

“I thought it was only my mom.”

Johannesburg mom uses TikTok hack to clean daughter's dirty clothes with bicarbonate of soda

In related news, Briefly News reported that a resourceful mom is sharing her newfound cleaning hack, and her daughter is all about the magical power of bicarbonate of soda.

TikTok user @ngudovhuthuhawe credits the famous housekeeper, Mbali Hlapo, who's been dishing out practical household tips on the video-sharing platform, becoming a trusted source for home solutions.

In her video, the mom demonstrates how a simple sprinkle of baking soda can work wonders on stubborn stains and odours, leaving clothes fresh and clean. This nifty trick has garnered significant attention, with netizens praising Mbali's tips for their effectiveness.

