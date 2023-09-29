A video of a little girl's powerful Zulu dance performance warmed the hearts of South African netizens

A TikTok post shows the adorable girl defying the odds to perform a traditional Zulu dance with a big hat falling over her face

Many Mzansi netizens were entertained by the little girl's Zulu dance moves and praised her skills

A little girl's powerful Zulu dance performance won praise and warmed South African netizen's hearts.

A little girl made a big impression online with her Zulu dancing skills. Image: @ziepsmcfuze/TikTok

Adorable girl puts on a Zulu dance shows

A TikTok video posted by @ziepsmcfuze shows the happy and talented child wearing inkehli (a Zulu woman's hat worn as a sign of respect for her husband and family).

The child is seen demonstrating the ukusina traditional Zulu dance as an unseen lady sings and cheers her on. The ukusina requires dancers to kick their legs in any direction up and out, and then stamp each foot into the ground.

The girl dances with much skill as she lifts her leg to the rhythm of the song despite the big hat falling over her face.

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi netizens entertained by the little girl's moves

The TikTok post was flooded with sweet and loving comments from entertained netizens who were in awe of the girl's skills.

@A.Lyfgzon reacted:

"Ngaze ngamthanda bakithi ."

Mbalenhle Thwala ❤️ said:

"Khuphuka lapho Cocomelon ."

Meka reacted:

"Ubani iskhokho ."

Xolly replied:

"Akathole isdwaba ayogana ."

user Primmy Ncube said:

"Ayi ngamvela ngamthanda Mina ."

Ntombi kaMageba said:

"Umuhle kakhulu."

MaSithole ❤️ commented:

"Waze wangihlula umuntuza ngokusina."

Thenjiwe Lunga replied:

"Khuphuka lapho maDanone."

Adorable girl wows social media with impressive ukusina Zulu dance performance

