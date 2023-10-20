Three men in Polokwane, South Africa, were filmed fervently praying over a new car at a dealership

The video went viral on TikTok, with many Mzansi netizens expressing their emotion and inspiration.

Buying a new car can be a significant life milestone, and the men's prayer was a reminder of the importance of gratitude and spirituality

Three men blessed a new car while it was still at the dealership. Image: @refentse_mph0

A video of three Polokwane men fervently praying over a new car at the dealership left many South Africans feeling emotional.

Men cover new car with prayer

The TikTok footage by @refentse_mph0 shows the men kneeling on the floor as they bowed over the car, placed their hands on it, and prayed.

Watch the video below:

Buying a new car can be a major financial and life milestone. It can be a sign that you are working hard and achieving your goals, and it comes with a lot of reliability and peace of mind, which is worthy of praise.

Car prayer leaves Mzansi in their feels

Many netizens were moved by the sacred moment and shared how they were inspired by it. Others expressed how they wished they had loved ones who had done the same for them, too when they bought cars.

Sesi Seipati wrote:

"It’s the prayer part for me ."

Doohzwane said:

"My uncle did this to my car, and it’s been eight years now with no dent and no breakdowns. I only service it. You are blessed."

presh commented:

"Amen it was me today when I was collecting my Toyota Fortuner. It is praise, praise ❤️."

shazzy_shaz1 said:

"This gave me goosebumps. So beautiful to watch ."

Asanda Ncoco commented:

"Muhle uJehovah esimkhonzayo."

Kamva_Exclusive said:

"Took my car home weeks ago, and my mom did not even pray for it no congratulations, nothing... y'all are blessed ."

user8134005132282 replied:

"When I remember that my brother got into a car accident on his way to fetch his new car. We found out on the day of his funeral. ."

Gagasi FM's Penny Ntuli surprises security guard with new

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli changed a security guard's life when she decided to surprise him with a new car.

A heartwarming viral video captured the special moment as Penny playfully greeted the man, uBaba Maphumulo, whom she regards as a caring colleague who has continuously prayed for her growth.

Penny then proceeded to hand over the keys to the man's new vehicle, which she gifted him as a token of her appreciation for his guidance and support.

