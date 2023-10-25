A curious man conducted a test to see how women with long nail extensions wiped themselves in the toilet

The guy substituted the fake nails with pegs and is seen in a TikTok video struggling while unrolling the toilet paper

His experiment had Mzansi netizens in stitches and they confessed that they have also been wondering

A man tried to unroll toilet paper with pegs on his fingers. Image: @lesegotshepang

Source: TikTok

One guy recently embarked on an eyebrow-raising nail experiment.

He went into the mysterious world of women with long nail extensions and their bathroom habits.

Wiping bums with long nails

The content creator swapped out their fancy fake nails for pegs and posted a hilarious TikTok video of himself wrestling with the toilet paper roll.

The video uploaded on the account @lesegotshepang racked up a respectable 379,000 views.

Toilet video leaves netizens lol

His little experiment pulled with a serious face had viewers laughing out loud.

Watch the video below:

Functionality of long nails

The clip didn't just bring the laughs, it also sparked a wave of confessions from TikTokkers. Turns out, many were secretly speculating about the bathroom scenario.

Read some of the comments below:

@tmp2770 said:

"Then they want to share inyama yenhloko nathi KwaMaiMai."

@bonang767 wrote:

"I'm a woman also asking myself how they wash their privates."

@Titiyalove_ commented:

"Finally a demonstration, I've been wondering the same thing."

@kellykay_07 stated:

"I'm a woman but always ask myself but I don't get an answer."

@rato_2022 mentioned:

"Just imagine the bruises, scratches and scars caused in the process."

@7ksmart posted"

"You nailed it baba."

@nathanevill noted:

"The serious face kills me.Like he's really trying his best to pull it off

@sofiandinomukulili added:

"Please leave us alone boss."

