A woman from the USA made a video showing her child going on his first date, and she went through waves of emotions

The video was a viral hit as people got to see the son and his potential girlfriend's interaction at the beginning of the date

Online users were fascinated, and many parents commented on the video discussing the boy's coming-of-age moment

A lady on TikTok based in Maryland, USA, recorded her son's first date. The American teen's love life garnered a lot of attention on TikTok.

The video of the young man received over 500,000 likes. There were thousands of people raving about the young couple.

Mom drops kid off at 1st date

@seven27fashion posted a video of her son going on his first date. The video shows the young girl and the mum introducing herself. The mum told the pretty girl that she wanted them to have fun. She later became emotional after leaving her son on the date.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers gush over teen couple

Many people found the video of the teenager's first date relatable. Other online users who are parents admitted that the video made them emotional.

Haishy0404 said:

"Baby, I’m crying with you. Brought me back to my son's first date. He’s 22, and I still get emotional."

Anntonette Annett commented:

"Me crying thinking of my 7-month-old's first date."

Hannah Marshall wrote:

"The awkwardness is soooooo cute. Ohh to be on our first date."

Dreaunnaaaa exclaimed:

"Girl, why did I cry too hope they enjoyed their first date."

Tasha Watts reflected:

"I remember dropping my son off to his first date at Applebees. I sat with him till she came in and then went to my car and cried as well."

SA matric proposal goes TikTok viral

Some videos in South Africa reveal students asking each other out on dates. One young man went viral after making a matric proposal for his crush.

Matric Dance 2023 proposals warm hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a video shows matriculants at a South African high school gearing up for the Matric dance. In the video, several girls got proposals from potential dates.

The TikTok got thousands of likes from online users who loved seeing happy students. Online peeps flooded the comments, gushing over the couples.

People loved seeing how many students were to get a public proposal. A video by @bok4ng_ shows five girls getting asked to the Matric dance by hopeful dates.

