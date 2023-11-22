A wholesome dad and daughter moment was shared on TikTok and has netizens all in their feels

The dad surprised the girl at her school by showing up with a bouquet and a chocolate bar

People praised the father for treating his daughter like a queen and making her feel special for no reason

A loving father decided to brighten his daughter's day by making a surprise appearance at her school.

One man pulled off an epic surprise for his daughter at a school. Image: @preciousmatlala24

Source: TikTok

He showed up carrying a magic combo of flowers and a chocolate bar to brighten her day.

Father serves parenting goals

The heartwarming father-daughter moment was uploaded on TikTok by @preciousmatlala24. The video quickly spread and earned the dad applause from viewers who appreciated the genuine display of affection.

Power of positive parenting

The incident sparked conversations about the positive impact of such gestures on a child's development. Viewers lauded the dad for setting an example that, they believe, will keep his daughter from seeking undue attention from men in the future.

The video struck a chord with many people and amassed a whopping 305K views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud loving father

The comments section overflowed with applause, with many expressing admiration for the dad's effort in treating his daughter like royalty.

@jimper1988 said:

"This is exactly what I will do once I have a child. A happy child is an interagent child."

@Mlizozo20 posted:

"Big up, my bro, we learn every day ✌"

@mohalefortune473 commented:

"I'm not a father but this brother inspired me. May God bless you, bro."

putjuvuma585 wrote:

"That's so sweet. What can I buy for a boy child to show him that he is appreciated?"

@zee_qwabe stated:

"A day she will never forget ❤️"

@MalethabowaReba highlighted:

"You are doing a great job, my brother. You are protecting her from seeking love from boys❤️"

@mpilodlomo said:

"Please don't ever change, continue being the best daddy to your baby girl. She will never date sugar daddies for money."

@t13918 mentioned:

"I am joining, going to do it for my four-year-old daughter. "

