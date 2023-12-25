A video of a young man and woman strutting their stuff across a quad went viral for all the wrong but hilarious reasons

Someone shared the video showing how the man kept walking despite the woman falling to her knees

Mzansi people were both horrified and humoured by the man’s lack of care for the lady’s fall

Sometimes, men can be bigger Divas than women, and this video is proof of that. Mzansi people were torn by the way this many kept strutting after his lady had tumbled to the floor.

South African people couldn't hold back their laughter when seeing how little this man cared that the girl fell. Image: @RamabuleMpho1

Source: Twitter

Social media has provided some very entertaining videos, and one man believes this video is on the top list for 2023.

Funny video of diva man goes viral

Twitter user @RamabuleMpho1 shared a video that did its rounds this year, which shows two young people walking across what looks like a school quad, strutting their stuff as if they were walking down a runway.

The funny part of the video is when the lady stumbles over her heels, falls to the ground and the man keeps walking in total oblivion.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs hard at the man’s lack of reaction

People felt for the woman but could not help but laugh at the way the man showed no remorse. He just kept walking as if nothing had happened and people were torn.

Read some of the laughter:

@lionesz5said:

“Unbothered to the core.”

@Nkulunkulukazi was finished:

“ Minding his own business.”

@sinc6th was in disbelief:

“Wait! Kid, he just left her to herself? Wow ”

@NormaMansoor felt for the girl:

“The leader at men's conference.”

