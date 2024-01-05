Little Lie Enhances the Love for Couple Who Need a Kid-free Moment, TikTok Video Has Peeps Giggling
- A couple posted a video telling their children they were going to the hospital to see a friend but rather spend time alone together
- The Kwamatokazi couple slips away to get closer to each other emotionally
- Their method saw parents on TikTok bond and praise the idea in the comment section
The video shows them leaving their children, who stand motionless by the garage so that they can spend more time alone together.
Quality time
The love birds say that time away from children is essential... as it gets them closer emotionally and reconnects them as a couple without any distractions. They claim that this also contributes towards a much happier family.
Parents need time
The video saw a flurry of comments from parents from all over South Africa, who shared their sentiments with a lot of praise and bonding over the video.
Tee wrote:
"Parents need to jola in peace❤️"
Valencia Mc'Dip had flashbacks:
"Oldest trick in the book, my parents used to say to us. Later, we see pictures of them dining."
DineoPorta took the advice:
"Let me send this to my husband, he always wants to tag the kids along."
While many commented on their method, Netizens could not get enough of the couple's child, Lulu, standing in the garage as they left.
Mela Luxe joked about the child:
"Kids are so dramatic The way she didn’t flinch as the garage was closing."
Juxtena said:
Deep down, she knew you were not telling her the truth
Wandy commented:
Lulu is dramatic the way she just stood as the garage door closed
Nassey was a bit shaken:
she’s standing there like a horror movie
Source: Briefly News