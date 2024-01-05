A couple posted a video telling their children they were going to the hospital to see a friend but rather spend time alone together

The Kwamatokazi couple slips away to get closer to each other emotionally

Their method saw parents on TikTok bond and praise the idea in the comment section

The Kwamatokazis take time away from their kids in a new video to get closer emotionally. Source: @kwamatokazi

The video shows them leaving their children, who stand motionless by the garage so that they can spend more time alone together.

Quality time

The love birds say that time away from children is essential... as it gets them closer emotionally and reconnects them as a couple without any distractions. They claim that this also contributes towards a much happier family.

Parents need time

The video saw a flurry of comments from parents from all over South Africa, who shared their sentiments with a lot of praise and bonding over the video.

Tee wrote:

"Parents need to jola in peace❤️"

Valencia Mc'Dip had flashbacks:

"Oldest trick in the book, my parents used to say to us. Later, we see pictures of them dining."

DineoPorta took the advice:

"Let me send this to my husband, he always wants to tag the kids along."

While many commented on their method, Netizens could not get enough of the couple's child, Lulu, standing in the garage as they left.

Mela Luxe joked about the child:

"Kids are so dramatic The way she didn’t flinch as the garage was closing."

Juxtena said:

Deep down, she knew you were not telling her the truth

Wandy commented:

Lulu is dramatic the way she just stood as the garage door closed

Nassey was a bit shaken:

she’s standing there like a horror movie

Cute video of couple in matching camouflage outfits goes viral

In a previous Briefly News story, a TikTok video of a couple rocking matching camouflage outfits has gone viral, with social media users reacting with amusement and awe.

The couple is seen walking hand-in-hand on the sidewalk in matching outfits, which some netizens have joked resemble military uniforms. But ultimately, they received praise as they melted the hearts of everyone in the comments section.

