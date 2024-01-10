A son visited home only to find something that made him laugh at the top of his lungs

His mother was rocking a white and black Louis Vuitton knockoff dress, it's called Lousvo

Online users reacted to the video, sharing their stories of parents liking the knockoff brands

A man laughed at his mother for wearing a Louis Vuitton knockoff dress. Images: @neorammy

A man laughed at his mother for wearing a knockoff Louis Vuitton dress.

@neorammy shared a video of his mother rocking a Lousvo dress.

In the video, the son is laughing at his mother, who is sitting down and relaxing in her dress. He tries pronouncing the name, but it just doesn't sound right.

He further said that his mother just liked the dress.

"I went home and found my mom was wearing LV Honestly she just liked the dress"

This comes as South Africa is at its all-time high regarding brand knockoffs. Many brands like Gucci and others have been victims of brand faking.

See the mother rocking her knockoff dress

TikTokkers shared their brand knockoff stories

The video got over 61k likes. The online users shared some laughter over the Louis Vuitton dupe.

@LeboM said:

"The way she's so unbothered, louis Vuitton was found shaking "

@Bhov'odla amasalad shared:

"My grand mother has a bedding set ye Polo"

@Ippy Andreas❤️commented:

"The other day i found my mom putting her new "LV" bedding i asked her how much did she buy it wathi R500 i told her if the hawks finds her she must deny me."

@purplefly wrote:

"My granny has Burberry outfit. top to bottom she wears it to special occasions you can't argue with her about it"

@Mona Lisa said:

" Okusalayo it’s LV."

@purplefly commented:

"Funny how I just discovered my granny's hand bag ke ya Baby phat Kimora Lee Simmons otlo re sue struu"

@lamash165 said:

"Leave mama alone."

A vibey man wearing a Louis Vuitton shirt got Mzansi scratching their heads

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mzansi asking questions about a Louis Vuitton shirt that a vibey man on TikTok wore.

A video of him dancing to a tune was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool). The man is also seen rocking some gold jewellery and a black and gold Louis Vuitton T-shirt, which had some peeps raising eyebrows.

One bold user even commented that the French high-end luxury fashion had never produced the T-shirt in question.

