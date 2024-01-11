An unemployed son made his mother proud after using his savings to tile her house and buy her a gas stove

The young man faced the challenges of hiring his uncle, who ran away with his money before finishing the tiling

The online community reacted to the man's act, many applauded him and wished him good in his life

Unemployed son bought his mother a stove and tiled her house: Images @thami_mnune/ TikTok, @thami_mnune/Instagram

Source: UGC

An unemployed man made her mother proud, tiling her kitchen and living room and buying her a stunning stove.

@thami_mnune shared a heartwarming story of how he went above and beyond to make his mom proud and happy.

In a TikTok video, he showed how he got a stove for his mother and tiled her kitchen and living room. He did all that while unemployed. He spent R18,000 of his savings.

The mother can also be seen in the clip filled with joy as her son surprises her with the brand-new gas stove.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The process wasn't a one without challenges. The TikTokker revealed that he hired his uncle for the tiling. However, his uncle did half the job and disappeared with the money he gave him - sad.

@thami_mnune had to hire someone else to finish the job. In the end, it all came together. The TikTokker thanked God for the strength to finish what he had started.

"I paid my uncle to do the tiling all he did was to do a half job and dissapeared with the money i paid I Had to find someone else and yet pay again for the job to be done.

"The house was a mess on the 25th but lucky we were not celebrating at homewhy do we have to hurt our own Blood!!!! But above anything thanks to the almighty for keeping me strong and patient…❤️to a great year 2024.."

See the man's work for his mother

TikTokkers congratulated the son

The video got over 6,000 likes. The online users applauded him for making his parent proud and advised him not to hire family again.

@user9074642696783 said:

"Never ever hire family members they don't want to see us succeed."

@CocoMontash wrote:

"May your pockets never run dry. May God open doors of prosperity, happiness, and wealth ❤️"

@CHOSENONE commented:

"This is beautiful wish most boys would do this for their momsGod bless you more"

@Nthati wa Molefe said:

"You did well. ❤️ Mom will be able to cook even during loadshedding. she is loved shem. bless you."

@delesh23 commented:

"Just followed u coz of this video it touched me indeed. n keep up for making her happy "

@hlengiOmuhle shared:

"Yoh babe, with the tiling, I did the same ngiyazisola now I need to get someone else to finish off."

@enhle_201 said:

"May your finances never go dry "

@Nokuthula Masilela commented:

"May God richly bless you with more❤️"

@user5318217843055 congratulated:

"Well done ☺️☺️☺️♥️"

Son builds his mother a beautiful home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a son who fulfilled his dream of building his mother a home.

Taking to social media to share his story, @IamBonkosi_SA explained that in 2018, he had no job, hardly any money for food, and was on the brink of giving up, but today he is glad he did not.

Sharing heartwarming pictures of himself and his queen, @IamBonkosi_SA made it known that he finally managed to do the one thing he promised his momma, to build her a home of her own.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News