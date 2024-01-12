The Rosenkowitz siblings are the world's first surviving sextuplets, born on 11 January 1974 in Cape Town

They comprise three boys and three girls, David, Grant, Jason, Emma, Nicolette, and Elizabeth, who live in different parts of the world

Grant posted a happy birthday message to his five other siblings, and Mzansi came through to send them love and joy in the comments

The sextuplets were born to Colin Rosenkowitz and Susan Wilson on 11 January 1974 at Mowbray Maternity Hospital in Cape Town. At the time, they had two older siblings, Anthony, who was five, and Samantha, seven. They lived together until their parents divorced and Colin took sole custody of all eight children in 1989.

Golden Jubilee

Grant took to Facebook to send his siblings a message for their 50th birthday, with hundreds of responses from friends and family to share in their celebration.

Medical marvel

In an interview with the Australian newspaper Insight, Colin recounts that after their second child was born, his wife was placed on contraceptive pills too soon, which resulted in a halted menstrual cycle for four years.

He said that she was given a fertility injection, and she soon became pregnant.

In an interview shared on the Mowbray Maternity Hospital Facebook page, she said that she was in and out of hospital with differing predictions on how many children she was carrying. But ten days before they were due, she was told she was carrying six babies. At the time of their birth, the family received considerable public attention.

Colin said:

“Inside, I felt like I didn’t know how we would manage; six had never survived, and no one could tell us what to do or how to do it.”

Susan said managing at home was exhausting, and she would not recommend having six children simultaneously. However, she added that she wouldn't change anything and her children are lovely.

Beautiful message

All the siblings are spread worldwide, with the eldest siblings, Anthony and Samantha, in Australia and Cape Town. David lives in Australia, Elizabeth and Emma in the UK, Jason in Ireland, and Nicolette and Grant in Cape Town.

Grant's birthday post saw a flurry of responses from friends and loved ones.

Andrew Naidoo celebrated with them:

"Happy birthday, Grant, to you and your brothers and sisters on your special day. Enjoy."

Roy Colin MacGregor wrote:

"Congrats to all 6 of you, especially our friend, Grant. Happy birthday."

Natalie Kleyn Haupt shared her love:

"Happy birthday, Grant and all your siblings. May you each be blessed with many more. Have a fantastic day and year ahead."

