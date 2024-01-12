A concerned gogo played a video talking about the dangers of bubbly for her granddaughter

This comes at a time when health experts are raising high alem over the adverse effects of bubbly

Online users reacted to the video, with many saying that they had also received the clip from their concerned parents

A gogo worried about the effects of bubbly played a video about its dangers for her granddaughter. Images: @iam.omo.xoo/ TikTok (left and right), @rohit vyas/ Getty Images (middle)

A gogo played a video talking about the dangers of bubbly in front of her granddaughter.

@iam.omo.xoo shared a TikTok video of her grandmother playing her the clip.

The clip talks about the dangers of bubbly in one's health, warning of its negative effects.

See the granny playing the hubbly video for her granddaughter

Health experts warn of bubbly dangers

The clip comes when the hubbly bubbly is the business of the day at parties and clubs. It has become a norm for it to be present whenever people are consuming substances. The youth largely uses it, and it is easily accessible.

This is despite numerous warnings from experts about its dangers. According to a medical doctor, Norman Mabote mentioned the elevated risks associated with hubbly compared to cigarettes.

He pointed out that long-term users often develop a range of conditions, including oral cancer, respiratory diseases, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and cardiac issues.

TikTokkers react to parent's concern over the use of hubbly

The video got over 20,000 likes. TikTokkers took to the comment section to share how parents are worried about their kids' use of bubbly. Some said they received the video from their concerned parents.

@Matshepo Khumalo said:

"A mixture of judgment and concern."

@Nelii_ZA shared:

"The video was sent to our family gcall the smokers are dead quiet "

@princess ya Madzivhananni commented:

"She’s concerned "

@Kamo wrote:

"I'm scared to go visit my mom because of this video"

@Goitsimang l AspiringHomemaker said:

"I really regret installing ticktock for my granny "

@Lillz commented:

"The face says a lot."

