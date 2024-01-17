A mother was surprised by the cost of a Cadii school bag and decided to try and make a dupe

The backpack cost R1,400, and instead of buying it, the mom thought of just buying a cooler box and gluing it on a skateboard

The online community reacted to the woman's hilarious idea, with many finding it funny

A mom found a way to make a R1,400 Cadii school bag dupe. Images: @cadiibags_official/ Instagram, @janinechauke/ TikTok

It is that time of the year when learners go back to school. Stationery, uniforms, and school bags are the business of the day.

A mother, @janinechauke, went to do some shopping for her kids. Surprisingly, she came across a Cadii school bag that cost R1,400. She shared a video capturing the moment.

When she saw the bag, it looked like a cooler box. It was then that she thought of a hilarious alternative plan of buying a cooler box and skateboard with the vision of making her Cadii bag.

Hilarious as it is, the plan would have saved her R1 000, but of course, it was not ideal for the person who has to carry it to school.

"This thing is a cooler box."

See the mom's out-of-the-box idea

Stationery is one of the things that stresses parents out. Given the current state of the economy, stationery is expensive. Parents spend time cracking their heads looking for cheaper places to buy stationery.

TikTokkers laugh at the mother's hilarious idea

The video got over 16k likes, with many online users finding the mom's plan funny. Some recommended the Cadii bag, saying it is good quality and lasts for years.

@Lindsey York-Robberts said:

"A cadii is an investment for 7 years or more. My child is Gr8 now she has had her cadii since Gr1 how much money have you spent on school bags?"

@velnamchavi shared:

"It’s worth it I have 3 years without buying a school bag."

@karaboS22 commented:

"A woman has to make plan."

@Cathy Coober wrote:

"I had mine until I didn't want it anymore...from grade 2 until high school."

@Sheena_RemoteFreedom_27 said:

"Joh the cooler box and skateboard bit is hysterically funny."

@honeyB titi shared:

"Problem solved."

@Kgomotso k commented:

"We improvise mommy."

Mom in awe of her daughter's expensive school bag

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who was in awe of her daughter's boomerang backpack.

The TikTokker went on a hilarious rant about Boomerang school bags. South Africans were thoroughly amused by her commentary about how expensive school bags were. She said she paid R1 200 for her child's Boomerang bag. The mom also admits that she does not understand why the backpack is that expensive.

Source: Briefly News