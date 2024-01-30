A woman revealed a vast age difference between her and her husband's little brother

She said when she met her hubby, she thought his little brother was his son until he convinced her otherwise

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing their in-laws' age gaps

A woman showed off the age gap between her and her brother-in-law. Images: @kamogelo_tm/ TikTok, @kamogelo_tm/ Instagram

One woman showed off the huge age difference between her and her husband's little brother.

@kamogelo_tm took to her TikTok account and uploaded a video of her with her brother-in-law.

In the video, the two are walking hand in hand. Kamogelo said people often think that they are mother and son.

She didn't blame those who thought so, because when she met her husband, she was also convinced that it was his son until he showed her pictures of his mom's baby shower.

"When my man and I started dating, I was CONVINCED that this little man was his son he had to show me his mom's baby shower pictures to convince me otherwise."

Makoti and her brother-in-law reveal a considerable age gap

Watch the cute TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers shared their in-laws' age differences

The video has over 9,000 likes, with many online users laughing, sharing their own in-laws' age gaps, and loving the in-laws' relationship.

@Ndivhuwo | Aurora's Mom shared a similar story:

"Lol, the age gap between me and my little brother-in-law is 22 Years , with my little sister, it's 23 years. My husband thought it was my kid "

@Tiisetsö Kgafela laughed:

"These age gaps are not right hle "

@Mayb adored:

"How cute."

@kutlo Laila Samuel ❤️❤️ related:

"The things our parents put us through... Bae calls me brother Ntwana. The brother-in-law term doesn't work with them."

@Nubia laughed:

"Why did this make me laugh so much"

