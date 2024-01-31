A young woman made a cute gesture for her father, surprising him with his first smartphone

The man got emotional after receiving the device, he kept it safely in his wardrobe for a week before using it

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the daughter with kind words

A daughter bought her dad his first smartphone. Images: @prettyfacesbypree

Source: TikTok

A dad was battling with emotions after his daughter surprised him with his first smartphone.

@prettyfacesbypree uploaded a video on TikTok, capturing the cute moment when she was giving her father the device.

In the video, the dad is in the sitting room reading a book when her daughter approaches him with a gift bag. He opened it to see what was inside. When the dad realised that it was a smartphone, he got emotional.

"Man was just speechless arg, I love seeing my parents happy ❤️"

One TikTokker in the comment section shared her similar experience, saying she bought her grandma a smartphone after having to call neighbours when she wanted to get ahold of her. But instead of using it, the grandmother kept it safe in her closet wrapped in plastics.

The TikTokker also revealed that her dad had done something similar. She said he put it safely in his wardrobe for a week before using it.

"Kill me again I’m laughing because for a week my dad didn’t use this phone, it was sitting safely in his wardrobe "

Young lady gifts dad with his first smartphone

Watch the heartwarming TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers applauded the woman

The video has over 6,000 likes, with many online users loving the daughter's kind gesture for her father.

@KeThogie touched:

"A heartwarming video. His genuine appreciation of his gift, and I mean a phone to elderly people, isn’t a big deal, but his reaction is priceless"

@Priscilla Makwela thankful:

"The way old people love buttonless phones, that time he can’t even use it such a humble man, ngiyambongela (thanks on his behalf)

@M applauded:

"Well done, girl, you have no idea how many blessings you have just unlocked."

@Manellymbatha wished well:

"God bless you"

Daughter surprises dad with dream car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who surprised her father with his dream car on his 61st birthday.

A TikTok video showed when the unsuspecting father unwraps a small gift box, only to discover the keys to his dream car. Tears well up in his eyes as he brandishes the keys, his joy evident for all to see. The family erupts in cheers, sharing in the emotional moment. Netizens were touched

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News