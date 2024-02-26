A video capturing an odd interaction between a husband and wife in the morning has gone viral on TikTok

The footage showed the woman giving her husband his lunch packed in an ice cream tub and tomato sauce bottle

Many viewers found the situation humorous, with some sympathizing with the husband

A wife packed her husband's lunch in unconventional containers. Image: @mlmotloung

Source: TikTok

One wifey was sick and tired of her husband losing his Tupperware after packing him a lunchbox for work.

Husband gets creative lunch pack after losing Tupperware

A TikTok video shared by @mlmotloung shows the woman in the kitchen, giving her husband his lunch packed in an ice-cream tub and his juice in a tomato sauce bottle.

The man appears completely dumbfounded as he looks at the reused containers handed to him by his no-nonsense-taking wife, who even packed him another snack in an empty bread packet.

"If he doesn't bring skhafthin home he deserve that," @mlmotloung captioned the post.

Mzansi reacts with laughter

The video sparked laughter and banter among Mzansi netizens, amused by the husband and wife's interaction. Others teased that the poor husband was being mistreated by his wife, while some said he got what he deserved for losing all her Tupperware containers.

Scorpio season all year ♏ replied:

"Hhaaaibo ngaze ngafa uhleko."

s.makhathini commented:

"Bazonivova abafazi."

Xolani said:

"Ngiyaku bona konke inja iyamuzwela shame."

@Buhle commented:

"Athwele kanzima kodwa amadoda yazi."

siangubane responded:

"Ey ngoba labo Tupperware nkosi yam."

mati reacted:

"Likhathele imama."

last_king_mkhize responded:

"Lmfao mama udlala ngobaba."

sbusisokhz commented:

"Nalenja yabo imangele ‍♀️."

Katlego ☑ said:

"Uthini yena manimkhuza?."

