A toddler did a review of the Woolies packaged magwenyas, and she did not like them

Hazel's mom shared a TikTok video of her daughter tasting the fat cakes, comparing them to the ones they buy from the other lady

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the young one for her honest opinion

A little girl reveiews Woolies pacjaged magwenyas. Images: @being_a_mom/ TikTok, @Ann_Zhuravleva/ Getty Images

A little girl who loves magwenyas did a review of the ones Woolies sell, and she didn't like them.

@being_a_mom uploaded a TikTok video of her daughter, Hazel, tasting the Woolies magwenyas. The mom took them out of the packet and warmed them up. She gave Hazel and her little brother to have a dig.

Hazel gave a review, saying the magwenyas were not as tasteful as the ones she is used to.

The little one fell in love with magwenyas through her mom, who buys them for her from a lady who sells them in stand on their way to school.

The way she loves them, at one point, she even pretended to be selling them to her mother like the lady they buy from.

Girl reviews Woolies magwenyas

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loves the little one's review

The video has over 58k likes, with many online users finding little Hazel adorable and loving her honest review.

@Chanel Kruger hilariously said:

"@Woolworths SA please ask the magwinya lady for her recipe..quality control has spoken."

@Miss Zungu applauded:

"She gave such a genuine review ."

@Naledi⭐️ stanned:

"Real recognises real."

@Thabo Phutiyagae loved the honesty:

"The disappointment in her face when you put that Woolies magwenya in a bowl in front of her Gotta love kids they honest ."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Woolies Sunday Kos

In another story, Briefly News reported about Woolies selling Sunday Kos booster bowl.

@wwtaste took to their TikTok account and showed off the meals. They include veggies such as broccoli, beetroot, creamy spinach, rice and meat - to name a few. Nice as it looked, Mzansi had few things to say, ranging from the meals being too little to saying that they could find such meals in other places at a reasonable price. They even came for the presentation.

