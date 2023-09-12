The new ready-made dombolo and magwinya sold at Woolworths have been a hot topic in Mzansi

Jumping on the wave, one content creator reviewed the beloved foods from the store and shared her blunt opinion on TikTok

The food-tasting video was a hit, and people found it insightful, helping them decide if they'll be trying out the Woolies products

Woolworths is known for selling delicious food, and it has recently added magwinya and dombolo to its list of products.

Food review video trends

A food influencer, @monosi_eats wanted to see if the latest offerings would live up to expectations. She bought two packets of magwinya and dombolo, each containing four pieces. The TikTokker shared the taste test video, and it clocked 187,000 views.

Woman rates Woolies dombolo and magwinya

Surprisingly, she did not like the dombolo that cost R24,99. She rated them four out of ten, saying they were dry and needed seasoning.

She gave magwinya a rating of six out of ten. She mentioned she will not buy them again because she prefers supporting the ladies selling them on the street corner.

Netizens say they prefer street vendors

Many viewers agreed with the foodie, saying street vendors make the best magwinya.

@lexcite said:

"I can’t in good conscience go buy from Woolies. I’d rather give my money to the ladies on the corner."

@Huli stated:

"I will go to the street vendor."

@Christine suggested:

"Woolies must leave this magwinya business to the community it’s their livelihood."

@tbo32 commented:

"They will end up selling kota."

@CharlotteMathipa said:

"And everyone will be buying just because it’s Woolies, angeke."

@user5582541131842 mentioned:

"We cannot be sellouts must support the ladies."

@Tinyiko wrote:

"I don't like cold or warmed-up magwinya. Thanks, Woolies I will pass."

@madam_afrika stated:

"Thanks for this honest review. I’ll stick to the mamas and SA food joints. As for vetkoek, I prefer from the street corner!"

