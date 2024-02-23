A little girl who is passionate about entrepreneurship wanted to open her magwenya shop

The little one was captured in a TikTok video playing with her mom, pretending to be selling the fat cakes

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for her love for the snack

An adorable white girl played with mom, saying she wanted to open an amagwenya shop.

A young girl said that she wanted to open her magwenya shop. She said this while adorably playing with her mom.

@being_a_mom uploaded the cute moment on TikTok. In the video, the young entrepreneur can be heard saying that she will make her mom magwenyas, also known as fat cakes.

The mother asked how many she could have. The girl said five, she went to a corner and pretended to be making them. She came back and gave the imaginary fat cakes to her mom, saying they were free for her.

The little one knows of the snack because of her mom, who buys it for her on the way to school from a lady who sells them in Wierdapark.

Little girls want to open a magwenya shop

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers adored the girl's love for magwenya

The video garnered over 28k likes, with many online users adoring the young girl's passion for entrepreneurship.

@Khumo commented:

"I love how she's obsessed with magwenya's ."

@TshepisoLink asked:

TshepisoLink e addictive hle. Where do you guys buy? Have you brought them ekasi to get the full experience? ."

@U_sis_wakho laughed:

"The day she tasted magwinya was the day her life changed forever Nothing will ever be the same going forward."

@Rigby❤️ stanned:

"Love the work ethic, keeping you updated throughout the order, restaurants need to take notes."

@Caela adored:

"No, this is too cute "

@Chef Blunt liked the pronunciation:

"She says it so fluently."

