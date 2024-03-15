Springboks player Faf de Klerk's wife, Miné and their little girl, Remi-Ré struck a pose in an Instagram photo

The duo welcomed their baby earlier this year after keeping their pregnancy out of the public eye

The online community reacted to the photo, with many adoring how the baby and mother look

Faf De Klerk’s Wife shared a cute picture of their daughter. Images: @fafster09

Springboks player Faf de Klerk's wife, Miné, shared a picture of herself and their little bundle of joy.

In an Instagram post, Miné is relaxed at their home, holding a book while sitting on a sofa with the little angel next to her in a smart Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair.

Faf and Miné kept their pregnancy away from the public eye until the beginning of this year when Miné threw a stunning baby shower and posted the captured moments on social media.

They welcomed Remi-Ré de Klerk on 27 February 2024 after 34 weeks and four days. Remi weighed 2.85kg, with a height of 48cm.

Miné and Remi-Ré struck a pose in a stunning photo

See the Instagram post below:

Instagram users adored Faf de Klerk's family

Online users showered the duo with congratulatory messages and felt envious of the cute baby gifts they kept receiving.

