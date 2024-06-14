A woman's parents camped in her bedroom and engaged in a long conversation with her

Her mother made a bed for herself on the floor while her father sat on a chair in the room

Social media users shared their wish to have a similar bond and also shared their experiences with their parents

A woman captured the moment her parents camped in her bedroom during one of their conversations. Images: @princesskhumalo28

Having both parents in your life and having a good relationship with them is a blessing.

A woman shared how blessed she was when her parents decided to camp in her room and engage in long conversations.

Taking to her TikTok account, @princesskhumalo28 shared a video of herself lying in bed, covered by her blanket. She was not alone in the room, as her mother made herself comfy, lying on a mat on the floor next to the bed. A pillow supported her head, and a blanket covered her, too.

At the foot of the makeshift bed, @princesskhumalo28's father sat on a chair, joining in on the conversation with the two ladies.

@princesskhumalo28 shared in the video:

"POV: When both your parents camp in your bedroom, and you have long conversations at home."

The TikTokker also captioned her post:

"Having both parents is a luxury. I love them and thank God every day."

Mzansi netizens wish for a similar bond

The touching video warmed many people's hearts, and some reminisced and hoped about their relationships with their parents.

@shandremaharaj told the woman:

"Cherish these moments. You will miss this one day when they are no longer around. I used to enjoy these moments with my mom and grandma. I have lost them both. All I have now are memories."

@kelebogile_za21 confessed in the comments:

"I'm so jealous. I miss my dad, but I'm glad my mom still does this."

@dc.madi81 sadly shared:

"I have both parents still alive, but this is just a dream for me."

@bohlaletetelooratilwe said to @princesskhumalo28:

"This hit hard because I will never have such a moment. You are blessed, my sister."

@tsakimukwevho15 related to @princesskhumalo28 and shared their story:

"One of my best memories is when the entire family camped in my parents' bedroom. We left our bedrooms just to sleep on their floor, watch TV and eat supper there. Loved it."

Woman thanks parents for life-changing advice

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who took to social media to thank her parents for telling her to stay away from boys, which yielded excellent results.

The young woman sat in what appeared to be a bedroom, cheerfully singing as she expressed her gratitude. She moved people with her revelation while others shared their experiences.

