A South African TikTok video showed a graduate celebrating with her energetic aunt

The aunt's loud cheers and praise filled the void left by the graduate's late parents, who couldn't attend the ceremony

The video resonated with viewers, who expressed their own desire to have such a supportive aunt

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video captured an aunt's joy and pride in her niece. Image: @sinenhlanhla.prec0

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video captured the joyous moments that a woman's aunt celebrated her loudly and beautifully during the graduation ceremony.

Aunt celebrates niece's graduation

The video shared by the graduate, Sinenhlanhla Precious (@sinenhlanhla.prec0), shows her aunt getting up on her feet and breaking into loud praise as she celebrates Sinenhlanhla's academic milestone as she collects her degree.

Sinenhlanhla expressed that her aunt's love and support filled the void of her late parents who couldn't be there on her special day.

"My mother's younger sister made sure I don't even feel my late parents' absence," Sinenhlanhla wrote in post.

SA shows supportive aunt love

The video touched many netizens online as they responded with heartfelt comments, applauding the aunt's love and support.

khombisilemchunu5gmail.c showed the aunt love:

"Nkulunkulu amubusise ♥️ (God bless her)."

Motso Mashupye<3 commented:

"As an aunt this made me tear up I love my nieces so much."

preeshious666810 congratulated Sinenhlanhla:

"Usebenzile ntombazane❤️ (Well done girl)."

Elgene Jamelia Janua commented:

"The type of aunts I wish to have !"

@Desiree was emotional:

"Another day of crying with strangers."

zesandaMdunge reacted:

"Kwavese kwakhala mina."

zinhle said:

"Umamncane simthandukufa bakithi."

Proud mama whistles at UKZN graduation ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that one mama could not contain her pride and excitement at her child's graduation ceremony.

A video posted on TikTok by the University of KwaZulu-Natal shows a grown woman demonstrating dance moves and uses a whistle with great energy in the middle of an aisle.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News