An unnamed wife's unusual request to her husband's mistress went viral on TikTok

The woman requested the mistress keep the husband busy for a weekend so the wife could pursue her own affair

Netizens found the situation humorous, with some praising the "teamwork" and others calling it a "scam alert"

A wife politely asked her husband's mistress to entertain him over the weekend. Image: Iparraguirre Recio

Source: Getty Images

One woman decided to politely ask the husband's mistress to entertain and keep her men busy.

Wife asks hubby's side chick to keep him busy

A TikTok post by @unclepound features a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between the wife and her husband's mistress.

The wife asked whether the two were seeing each other and further requested that the mistress help keep her husband preoccupied over the weekend so that she could see another man, with whom she was trying to pursue an affair outside of her marriage.

The mistress replied that she would give the unexpected request some thought.

Mzansi amused by wife’s post

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by the wife’s request and responded with banter.

Tee jokingly said:

“sisterhood is proud.”

Lethabo Moshia admired the wife for wanting to work with her man’s mistress:

“That's teamwork .”

Sweet shai ❤️ was amused:

“What a request .”

entle9990 said:

“Scam alert ⚠️.”

Jozzy commented:

“Do you know where there is danger? The silence .”

Women share heartbreaking stories about "the other woman”

In more marriage woes, Briefly News reported that finding out that your partner has been unfaithful can be shattering. However, not every woman leaves their relationship after such a revelation.

TikTok user @keitu9320 shared a post in which she asked women online how they were doing ever since they found out about "the other woman" their partner had been cheating on them with.

