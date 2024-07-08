"That's Teamwork": SA Amused as Wife Asks Mistress to Keep Husband Busy for Weekend Getaway
- An unnamed wife's unusual request to her husband's mistress went viral on TikTok
- The woman requested the mistress keep the husband busy for a weekend so the wife could pursue her own affair
- Netizens found the situation humorous, with some praising the "teamwork" and others calling it a "scam alert"
One woman decided to politely ask the husband's mistress to entertain and keep her men busy.
Wife asks hubby's side chick to keep him busy
A TikTok post by @unclepound features a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between the wife and her husband's mistress.
The wife asked whether the two were seeing each other and further requested that the mistress help keep her husband preoccupied over the weekend so that she could see another man, with whom she was trying to pursue an affair outside of her marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The mistress replied that she would give the unexpected request some thought.
Click here to view the post.
Mzansi amused by wife’s post
The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by the wife’s request and responded with banter.
Tee jokingly said:
“sisterhood is proud.”
Lethabo Moshia admired the wife for wanting to work with her man’s mistress:
“That's teamwork .”
Sweet shai ❤️ was amused:
“What a request .”
entle9990 said:
“Scam alert ⚠️.”
Jozzy commented:
“Do you know where there is danger? The silence .”
Women share heartbreaking stories about "the other woman”
In more marriage woes, Briefly News reported that finding out that your partner has been unfaithful can be shattering. However, not every woman leaves their relationship after such a revelation.
TikTok user @keitu9320 shared a post in which she asked women online how they were doing ever since they found out about "the other woman" their partner had been cheating on them with.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za