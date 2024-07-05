A woman shared a TikTok post in which she asked other women how they were doing after learning about the woman their partners were cheating with

Relationship experts from PairShaped Couple Coaching offered insights on the possibility of a cheater changing

Many women responded to the post and shared their experiences of staying in a relationship despite the cheating

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi women responded with sad stories about being cheated on and staying in their relationships. Image: @keitu9320, Grace Cary

Source: TikTok

Finding out that your partner has been unfaithful can be shattering. However, not every woman leaves their relationship after such a revelation.

TikTok user @keitu9320 shared a post in which she asked women online how they were doing ever since they found out about "the other woman" their partner had been cheating on them with.

Cheating is a common yet complex issue faced by many women in relationships. While it is a dealbreaker for some, other women may choose to stay for various reasons or the hope that the man may change.

Relationship experts get real about cheating partners

According to relationship experts Heather Reen and Benton Rathbone from PairShaped Couple Coaching, people who have been unfaithful can change, but they will only change when they are ready to.

"A leopard never changes its spots. There exists a widespread view that people don't change. So if a partner has lied to you, they will always lie to you. If they have cheated, they will cheat again. This is a generalisation, but it is one that has some measure of truth behind it.

"Change is difficult, but it is possible. People can change, but they have to want to, and they have to be willing to take the necessary action to change. It will be clear pretty quickly if their changes are genuine or not. These are important things to consider when staying or going back to a cheating partner."

Click here to view the post.

Mzansi women share their responses

Many women flooded the post's comments section with heartbreaking stories of how they learned they were being cheated on and endured the pain by remaining in the relationship.

mphilenjunju can't leave her cheating partner:

"I don't love him anymore but I also can't leave him."

jay shared a heartbreaking story:

"As we speak, he went on vacation with another woman. I'm 39 weeks pregnant alone since from 5month, may God help me to be strong for my baby. ."

leratoowethu67 is trying to heal:

"I decided to continue to love him even though my heart still bleeds, but one thing I said to myself I'll heal, and I'll move on let me just stay until I feel nothing because running away won't help me heal."

BLACQ❤️ shared her shocking discovery:

"Unfortunately, I can't even say how I feel because it was not another woman but another man."

phiwe655 commented:

"I kept finding out till I decided to leave the relationship. Lapho I was three months pregnant wanted to die shame, ngamyeka kanjalo. Now I'm eight months and I no longer long for him told myself I'll heal."

user291078728338 shared:

"I pretend as if I am healed, but I have never at all ."

Theogabby said:

"He proposed to another girl while he's legally married to me within three months, I don't feel any pain anymore with the girls he's talking to on his phone. I'll tell my story when I'm fully recovered."

Woman shares devastating story of boyfriend leaving after 20 years

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman posted a TikTok video sharing how her partner of 20 years left in the most heartbreaking way.

The post shared by @mponi1015 shows her looking sad as she reveals that her 20-year relationship went down the drain as her partner was preparing to get married at the end of June to a woman they used to fight about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News