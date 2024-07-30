A baby boy raised by his grandmother in a rural village captured the hearts of South Africans in a viral TikTok video, responding to his mom with "iMnandi" (It's nice)

A baby boy raised by his grandmother in a rural village captured the hearts of South Africans.

In a video posted by @kristenlouw0, the toddler responds to his mom's encouragement to eat by saying "iMnandi," which means "It's nice" in his native language.

The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and eliciting a wave of affectionate and supportive comments from netizens.

See the video on TikTok below:

SA impressed by the baby speaking his native language

Many expressed their admiration for the child’s ability to speak his indigenous language fluently, seeing it as a preservation of cultural heritage.

Ashliya Jones 💋 echoing the sentiments of many viewers who found the boy’s response endearing:

"Oh he's too cute then 😭😍"

SiphiweLPhiri highlighted the importance of maintaining native languages in the face of growing globalization:

"It's a good thing... African languages run Supreme."

Mimi simply wrote:

"Beautiful baby ❤️,"

While Miss_T_Zulu added:

"What a cutie ❤️"

Tyla, who seemed to know the family personally, commented:

"Aunty's baby yuuuh the way I miss him🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺"

Mcebisi Mhlawuli praised the grandmother’s role in the child's upbringing and the teachings of his native language, saying:

"It's a good thing to learn his language and be proud of it."

KerryB added a simple but heartfelt:

"🥰🥰"

