Lekau Sehoana’s estranged wife Lebogang shared her side of the story. Images: @LekauSehoana

Source: Twitter

Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana's estranged wife Lebogang told her side of the story amid divorce proceedings.

In an almost one-hour sit-down interview on Madam Speaker's podcast, Lebogang detailed how she met her estranged hubby. They met at school and ended up tying the knot.

Lebogang details how she met Drip footwear co-founder

The two were in business together selling chickens, eggs and sneakers (Drip Footwear). However, the sneaker business grew rapidly and that is when the downfall in their marriage started because Lekau started to be distant and come home in the Am's and perform weird rituals. At times, he allegedly came home intoxicated and physically abused his wife.

They decided to be separated and live in separate houses with the hope that Lekau would go to therapy for help. Unfortunately, things didn't go well, they started talks of divorce.

What happened after Drip brand gained traction?

The wife filed for divorce, and her lawyers reached out to Lekau, who then asked to take care of things impeccably. The wife wanted the house out of the divorce and wanted him to pay his child's school fees but he was allegedly lacking.

Lebogang went back to her lawyers and Lekau made her an offer that was allegedly followed by threats. The wife agreed and the documents were waiting for his signature but Lekau allegedly kept on delaying until this day.

In closing, Lebogang said that she wants her estranged husband to sign the divorce settlement so that she can move on with her life and have peace because she can't deal with one thing over and over again.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens empathise with Lebogang

The online users reacted to the woman's side, with many empathising with her and sharing words of encouragement.

@MadamTMT wrote:

"Lebogang is the brain behind drip. Without her, I'm afraid that's the end of the business. She is educated, smart, you are going far wena sweeery."

@user-su7ze7lr1m commented:

"No matter how sad their story is , NEVER ever fund anybody’s dreams but yours! People are so opportunistic! Sies!"

@patienceikombele9161 said:

"Hiding his mom was a big red flag, You are such a wonderful woman."

Source: Briefly News