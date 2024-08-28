Relationships are proving to be very difficult these days as more people hop on social media trends to share painful relationship stories

A TikTok hun took to the app to share how she discovered her boyfriend did not value their mjolo

Social media users shared painful and funny stories on how they found that their partners did not love them

A video post of a lady saw many women detailing traumas caused by their lovers. Image: @nthabiile1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi babe shared a post detailing how she realised her boyfriend was not invested in their relationship.

TikTok user @nthabiie1 stated on the app that she knew her boyfriend was not into her when he said he wasn't scared to leave her.

Boys will be boys

While the TikTok user thought she was in a loving relationship, the guy did not share the same sentiments, as he had no issues leaving their relationship.

After sharing what her man said, the user opened a can of worms as many social media users commented on her post.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi women share their stories

The TikTok post attracted many comments from social media users who shared their discoveries. Their comments ranged from sad to humourous.

User @sunshine_phili detailed:

"When he brought his girlfriend to his father’s house with their new born to meet his family, mind you, I was married to him and my kids and I stayed there. No elder set me down; they woke up prepared."

User @zandi_g told her painful story, adding:

"He kept saying I can divorce him...I have finally filed....now he won't talk to his kids..they cry for him daily...I don't know what to say to them."

User @thandazoxundu shared:

"When he convinced me to come back to SA, and he stayed behind overseas and got married to someone else 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️."

User @mis_ntombi detailed:

"When I found out that he had been married throughout the 7 years of our relationship. We were engaged and had a 4-month-old at that time😫😫."

User @tsholanang_unity couldn't gather the strength to share hers:

"I'm still traumatized from the incident; I hope one day I gather enough strength to talk about it."

User @zoebabybrown was happy to see people she could relate with:

"Comments indirectly heal me; I honestly thought I'm the odd one. That man hates me, whole 18 years of enduring hatred."

SA babe discovers her fiance is married

In an article by Briefly News, a hun spent her birthday with a broken heart after discovering the man she was engaged to was already married.

Social media users were quick to comment on how men hated women, while some shared a bit of humour.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News