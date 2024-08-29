Naughty youngsters pulled a funny prank on their family who hilariously gave in to it

The little ones pretended to be running away from something and the whole household followed them

The online community reacted to the community with many finding the joke hilariously funny

Naughty kids pranked their family. Images: @mercymakhaza/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of youngsters pulling a prank on their family has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @mercymakhaza, the family is sitting in the comfort of their home. A couple of youngsters decided to move from the other room, pretending to be running away from something.

As they ran towards the exit door, those who were sitting down followed them even though they didn't know what the naughty ones were running away from. In the end, they laughed at how the elders also gave in to the prank.

Kids hilariously prank family

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the joke

The video gained over 25k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@tshololekwene shared:

"Can we see the Camera person plzzzzzz that Laughter carrried this Video😂😂😂😂😂."

@Tsepo commented:

"Please look at the father of the house his number three in people was running out the door💔😂😂."

@petronellanaran said:

"Not dad running out before the children 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣you just killed me of laughing this time of the night 21:30pm🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Nwa Shirindzi joked:

"Was here for Daddy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he runs n no longer come back."

@palesa Connie🍑👑🤏 laughed:

"I've Never laughed this Hard in muh life xem 🤣🤣🤣😭."

@Selly was entertained:

"Yoooo shame, I watched it about ten times."

@Gomotsegang Masupye adored:

"What a big family you have so lovely 😍 ❤️❤️."

Phone call prank stresses mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who made a phone call prank on his mother.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @makhapha.fam, the son asked his mom to lie for him on the phone. The guy gives her the phone that had someone roughly speaking on the other side, wanting the owner of the phone. The mom lied for his son as he had asked. But the other person became a bit rude and rough and the elderly lady started stressing.

Source: Briefly News