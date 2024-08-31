A Mzansi baddie was not playing about her man or her relationship when a lady approached her boyfriend with a gift

The other woman’s intentions were pure as she is part of a challenge where men are randomly gifted with a rose and a note to cheer them up

Social media sided with the girlfriend, who wasn’t willing to gamble with her relationship

A TikTok challenge went wrong after a lady approached a couple on the street. She attempted to gift the boyfriend a rose and a cute note, but all hell broke loose when the girlfriend entered the equation.

A lady fought a woman who flirted with a woman who flirted with her man in front of her. Image: @prettyflower0881

Source: TikTok

Social media users were on the girlfriend’s side and cheered her on as she pushed the other woman off her bae.

SA reacts to girlfriend fighting a lady who gifted her man with a rose

Society has urged women to be kinder to men as they tend to bottle up their feelings and burst at the wrong moment. After studying the statistics of men’s mental health and suicide rates, women have been doing what they could to help.

A TikTok page, @prettyflower0881, started a challenge where women approached random men in random places to gift them with flowers and a cute note. The initiative seemed nice on paper, but the execution was a killer.

The ladies have a specific target: men in relationships. They aim for the guys who are walking around with their lovers and gifting them in front of their partners.

Sometimes, the girlfriends are calm and appreciative, but some refuse to be clowns and fight the other woman off their men. One lady could not bear the disrespect and fought the lady bearing gifts, but her man insisted on taking it.

He neglected his lady to hug the woman who gifted him, which caused rage in Mzansi. The other woman explained:

“This girl, I was not gonna take her man.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady fighting woman flirting with her man

Social media users were furious over the man’s gestures towards the other woman when his girlfriend made it clear that she didn’t like her:

@Shonepage’s woman was upset at the boyfriend for overstepping boundaries:

"See the man, ooh Lord save me from my anger issues."

@Pragmatic-K praised the girlfriend for taking matters into her own hands:

"That’s a good girl. She was willing to fight for her man."

@28th March 🌺🎉was furious:

"This man is adding to my anger this afternoon."

@Liisa❤️appreciated that her man respected her boundaries:

"My man can't disrespect me he will just ignore her, this one is a red flag."

