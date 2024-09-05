"My Jaw Dropped": SA Reacts to Hun Discovering Baby Daddy is Her Half-Brother

A woman revealed that she unknowingly dated her half-brother during their time on campus and only found out after having a baby with him

In a viral video, she described how their families met to pay damages for the child, leading to the shocking revelation

South Africans were stunned, expressing sympathy and disbelief in the comments

A woman shared on TikTok how she unknowingly dated and had a baby with her half-brother, discovering the truth only after their families met to discuss damages for the child. Images: @accethepoet.

Source: TikTok

In a shocking twist, a South African woman shared her heartbreaking story on social media, revealing that she unknowingly dated her half-brother during her time on campus.

The startling revelation came after she had already had a child with him, leaving many netizens stunned.

Shocking revelation in TikTok video

TikTok user @accethepoet posted a viral POV video which noted: “You give a guy on campus a chance, not knowing he's your half-brother.”

The video was accompanied by the heart-wrenching caption:

“Lapho I found out after having a baby with him 💔😭 the pain doesn't end.”

In a series of follow-up videos, she narrated the entire ordeal, starting with how she met the guy on campus and how their relationship blossomed:

She described the typical romance between the two, but things took a turn when she fell pregnant. The pair’s families eventually met to discuss damages for the child, as is customary in many South African cultures.

However, what was meant to be an average family gathering quickly became a moment of shock and confusion. It was revealed that the man she had been dating for months, and with whom she now shared a child, was her half-brother.

The revelation stunned her, and she shared the deeply emotional experience with her followers, many of whom expressed their disbelief and sympathy in the comments.

South Africans were just as shocked

The comment section lit up with reactions, with netizens expressing sympathy and astonishment at the story. @Bella M commented:

"My jaw dropped 😭"

@Graduate Rifumu added a surprising and hilarious take on the situation, saying:

"Ingane ino baba no malume same time, lucky child 🥺" [The child has a father and uncle at the same time, lucky kid 🥺]

Another user, @Ntombi-Enhle, aimed at the parents, commenting:

"Abazali nezimfihlo😭😭😭😡😡😡" [Parents and their secrets.],

While @FaceCardDeclined noted how similar the siblings looked, saying:

"Lapho niyafana” [And you guys even look alike.]

@Samantha commented:

“Yoh angeke😮 abazali banjani kanti” [Yoh, I can’t believe it, what’s wrong with parents.]

Woman discovers her partner is her brother

In a similar article, Briefly News previously reported that a woman was overwhelmed with grief after discovering that she had been living a mistake for several years.

The mother of three recently learned that her children's father is not only her partner but also her half-brother.

She revealed that they did not know they were related because her adoptive parents never told her about her biological family.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News