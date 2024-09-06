Cape Town pupils and colleagues pulled an adorable surprise for a beloved educator

The learners pretended to be in a brawl in class when the educator approached them she was surprised

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the teachers and pupils alike

Cape Town learners and colleagues pulled an adorable surprise for a loving teacher. Images: @bqpaz7ne/ TikTok, @Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of Cape Town learners and colleagues surprising their beloved teacher has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @kelly_manus, the learners are at school. It was not clear if it was break time or not. But, they pretended to be in a brawl, causing chaos in class.

The beloved teacher entered the class and went straight to the corner of the class where the supposed brawl was taking place. To her surprise, there was no fight. The kids stunned her with a gift. The educator was emotional. It is not clear if it was her birthday or if her colleagues and pupils were just appreciating her.

Colleagues and pupils surprise beloved teacher

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the video

The video raked over 164k likes, with many online users chopping onions over the adorable clip.

@Clee Janet Langa Mth expressed:

"Chopping onions😭."

@J A D E was touched:

"Another day crying with strangers on the internet 🥺🥺."

@Mayine ☔ was emotional:

"Who else is watching this at 04:40 😭."

@U_sis_wakho 🌻| YouTuber commented:

"I love how she walked in ready to stop the fight, technically risking getting hurt in the process. She’s a real mother. She deserves all the love 💕🥹."

@Preciouspaz shared:

"Ugh this was so beautiful. And on this day, a core memory was made.💙💙"

@laetitiasmith461 said:

"I love this woman❤❤she's been a mom to most of us in so many ways she doesn't even know🥺❤."

Source: Briefly News