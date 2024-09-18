A young wife shared how her husband renovated an abandoned home he found in Pretoria, Gauteng

She mentioned that her innovative hubby found the forgotten structure on an auction website

Social media users in the comment section were impressed with the renovations after comparing the before-and-after clips

A woman showed the abandoned house her husband renovated. Images: @biancaholtzhausenn

People have an incredible ability to breathe new life into neglected places. One woman shared how her husband renovated an abandoned house, transforming what once seemed lost into something purposeful.

Reviving forgotten spaces

Bianca Holtzhausen, a TikTokker using the handle @biancaholtzhausenn, uploaded a video showing the house her husband set his eyes on early last year. The Pretoria-based structure had greenery on the walls, peeling paint and dirty pool water.

That soon changed, as Bianca showed how her husband renovated the house, turning it into a smart and livable home with a beautiful kitchen.

She said in her caption:

"I am quite literally obsessed with the transformation."

Watch the video below:

Renovation impresses Mzansi

A few people on the internet shared their interest in the newly renovated home, with Bianca providing more information about the house in the comment section.

@mpoww_d asked how Bianca and her husband found the property, and the wife responded:

"My husband regularly checked auction houses. He bought this property on auction."

@user20971337537034 could relate to the clip, saying:

"That's what my hubby and I did. We got a repossessed house."

@kami_kaze28 said in the comment section:

"New paint does a house wonders."

@robbez2603 shared with the online community:

"I love the renovation stage. When nothing looks good, and everything looks wrong and dirty. No one can see the vision. Then, everything falls into place, and a masterpiece arrives."

Bianca agreed, commenting:

"So true! I didn't see my husband’s vision at the start, but he kept believing in the property."

@romans_dungeon wrote under the post:

"Buying a fixer-up is definitely my dream. You are living my dream. Such a gorgeous house."

The young wife replied:

"Thank you. Currently, it’s an investment opportunity for my husband. We are not living in this house! It is so stunning, though. My dream is to maybe live in it one day."

SA woman renovates abandoned house

