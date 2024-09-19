“Boredom Is a Choice in SA”: SA Peeps Wowed by Cartoon Characters Dancing at a Family Restaurant
- A content creator shared a viral video of an outing with her kids to a Joburg restaurant where Bumblebee and Grinch characters entertained the crowd
- The post left the online community intrigued after seeing the amount of fun both kids and grown-ups had at the colourful restaurant
- Social media users enquired more about the place in the comment section, as many planned to have their parties at shop
A fun video taken at the Honeydew Blueberry Beacon family restaurant branch by a lady showing kids and two characters, Bumblebee and Grinch, party to Tyle-ICUs Mnike song left many people in stitches.
The amusing content received 205K views, 13.9K likes and almost 400 comments after the hun shared it on her TikTok page under the user handle @slu_gen.
The restaurant turns into a kid's day club
The video shows grown-ups and kids jamming to the viral amapiano song at the restaurant while the Grinch stands on the table, showing off his talent and Bumblebee doing his thing.
Watch the video below:
SA grown-ups want to host their birthday parties at the restaurant
After seeing the video, many social media users expressed interest in hosting their parties at the venue, while others wanted to know its location. More commented on the two amusing cartoon characters.
User @moeythefallen commented:
"We act like we okay. but deep down we wanna have our birthday here🤣😂with Bumble Bee🤣😂."
User @lisarh.xx18
"This place is so lit …I enjoyed myself more than my niece did 😅😂."
User @_motheroflight_ added:
"I don't have kids, can I just go guys?🤣🤣😭😍."
User @_lean_ndra commented:
"I'm here for The Grinch and BumbleBee🔥❤️❤️😂 This is so much fun."
User @fone.yeezy posed a question:
"As a 20-year-old toddler 🤣😭 can I go there myself if I don't have a kid?"
User @k2m223 asked:
"It’s my birthday in October - can they cater for a 30+ years old? 🤣😂🤣😂."
Polokwane family hosts a cartoon-themed kids' birthday party
In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a Polokwane family pulled off a cartoon-themed birthday party with characters such as Spongebob, Mickey Mouse, Spiderman and many more,
The video amused social media users, while many others raved about Spiderman's dance moves.
