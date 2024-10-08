A mom shared a moving video post dedicated to her seven-month baby who suffers from a condition that is also known as a Trisomy 18

Health publications define Edward Syndrome as a genic condition that can lead to severe complications, including disabilities in children

The mom's post touched a lot of social media users who took to the comments section to praise her for her strength

A mom to a seven-month-old baby penned a sweet message to her. Video: @phetola_makhetha

A mom of three shared a post that touched the online community, thanking God for her baby, who was born with a rare condition that may deter her growth ability or lead to other disabilities.

The mom shared the post on her TikTok account, under her user name @petola_makhetha, where many other mom shared their pain of having lost babies from the condition.

The moving video that touched many

The video compilation begins when the baby is born, with the mother and the dad holding their bundle of joy in their arms at the hospital. She accompanied it with a lengthy message thanking God for the gift and the strength He's given her through the journey.

Mzansi women give strength to the mom

After seeing the post, moms who have lost babies due to Edwards Syndrome and some currently living with babies suffering from it took to the comment section to share their stories.

User @LakhayaM said:

"I wish god could let babies be born healthy with no conditions whatsoever🥺."

User @Maphindi@N shared:

"Also had trisomy 13/18 Edwards syndrome gave up at almost 4 months, wow keep well family 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗."

User @Tee detailed:

"Bon Bon story changed my life. The day I watched your video I was taught to be grateful, never looked back. From that day I don't ask God for anything I just open my mouth to thank him. Thank you Bon Bon."

User @Mihle added:

"Oh she’s perfect.😍😍😍."

Getting to know Edwards Syndrome better

The baby has Edward Syndrome, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is:

"A severe genetic condition that affects the child's how the child's body develops and grows."

The publication mentioned above shares that the condition often leads to miscarriages if a mother is carrying a child with the syndrome and sometimes stillborn births.

When to check for Edward Syndrome if pregnant

Mothers-to-be are always advised to go for regular check-ups to monitor the baby's growing rate and to check for complications. Below are some of the signs of the syndrome.

Edwards Syndrome symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic

Birth effects

A small placenta

Very little fetal activity

A single artery in your umbilical cord

