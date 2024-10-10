A young hun shared a video that left many social media users thinking her older sister surprised her with a car when she bought one for herself

The younger babe got emotional when she saw her sibling's new ride as she pulled by the house

Social media users took to the comments section to wish for older siblings like the babe, as they thought the car was her gift

A TikTok user has Mzansi confused after sharing a video quote and a caption that means two different things on the popular platform.

The video was shared under the little sibling's user handle @nonofokeaja7 and received 321K views, 32K likes and almost 600 comments from Mzansi peeps who congratulated her.

The surprise confused many Mzansi peeps

The video starts with the younger sister coming to the gate excitedly to see her big sis' car. She hugs her tight while looking at the white VW car in tears.

The hun accompanied the clip with two confusing captions. In the video, she wrote:

"POV: Your sister surprised you with a new car."

She accompanied the post with the caption:

"I swear, I peed on myself😭😭😂, she really caught me off guard.🥺 congrats big sis 😘."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps congratulate the little sister, thinking the car is hers

After watching the video, 90% of the feed was filled with congratulatory messages from social media users who thought big sis had gifted her sibling with the car. Some voiced out how much they wished for caring sisters on the feed.

User @Mr3lephant asked:

"Confusion corner here, did she surprise you with her new car or with a new car for you😭."

User @TsholofeloPula♥️ clarified:

"Caption says congrats big sis... So I think she bought the car for herself."

User @Ora said:

"People who don't read captions will wonder who the car belongs to exactly."

User @LeeMo added:

"I thought she bought it for you😅."

User @Lollipop 🇿🇦 shared:

"Mine still asks for R5 airtime 🤦🏽‍♀️✋🏽."

User @JudyKay1996 commented:

"Aww so sweet! What a heartwarming reaction. just shows how much you genuinely love your sis and want the best for her🥹congratulations Warona!!"

