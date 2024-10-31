A woman proudly showed off a R5,000 friendship allowance from her generous friend in a TikTok post

She shared the bank notification as proof and sang her friend’s praises in a beautifully penned caption

TikTok users were stunned by the generosity and flocked to the comments to say how lucky she was

A Mzansi woman showed her friend's kind gesture. Image: @nonkululeko_s_maphanga

Source: TikTok

When it comes to friends, we all dream of that one who goes above and beyond, right? Well, one lucky lady just showed us what real friendship goals look like.

Posting on her TikTok @nonkululeko_s_maphanga, she shared a screenshot of her bank notification to prove her friend had given her a whopping R5,000 friendship allowance.

A Generous Bestie

The woman couldn’t stop singing her friend’s praises. Her caption is full of gratitude, expressing how much she loves and appreciates her friend’s incredible gesture.

"I love you babe and I truly appreciate you. It is not every day you meet someone who loves you... I'll keep thanking God for you. Sharing your joy means a lot and says a lot about how you value our friendship."

See the post here:

As soon as the post hit TikTok, the comments section exploded. Netizens were both amazed and envious.

See some reactions below:

@SamukelisiweS said:

"🥺 Yet my best friend stopped talking to me because I said lol. I don’t even remember what I said lol too."

@NtandoyakheLondeka cried:

"I need a genuine friend, I'm lonely as hell. 😎"

@MaMgazi shared:

"If I had a friend I’d definitely do that too. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 A true friend not ama fly by night."

@Tinah wrote:

"I will never be this friend. I've been used way too many times."

@Siviwe asked:

"Where do we find these type of friends? 🥺"

@Beccah351 mentioned

"That's not a friend but a sister girl. 🥰🥰 Continue to love each other."

@hlengiwekhumalo61 stated:

"You are one lucky woman, that's very hard to find."

@TshidyMatshediso added:

"May this kind of sisterhood locate me. 🥰 🥰"

