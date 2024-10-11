A proud lady on TikTok amazed Mzansi when she shared how she betrayed her friend after snatching her man

Zamo posted a now-viral video on her social media riding in the man's car and holding his hand

Social media users were unimpressed with the lady's shady ways and shared their thoughts in the comments section

Women have been complaining about fake friends for quite some time, and it has started to seem trendy, but one lady proved the point by dating her friend's man.

A South African lady amazed Mzansi when she bragged about being with her friend's boyfriend. Image: @zamoo320

Zamo shared a video on TikTok where she cosied up with the gent as they enjoyed a road trip together.

Lady celebrates life with friend's boyfriend

Friendship breakups hurt, but they completely destroy you when they are over your mate snatching your man. One lady hopped on TikTok to brag about her victory moment after winning over her best friend's ex-boyfriend.

Zamo shared a TikTok video that attracted many social media users. The lady announced that she was excited to make more memories with the stolen man and ruffled some feathers:

"Going to 2025 with my friend's boyfriend."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to spotting fake friend in viral TikTok

Social media were unimpressed with the lady's shade and commented:

@Aseshsbhushwana26 realised:

"Parents never lied about friends."

@gcinukuthula was amazed:

"My issue is that more than 39k people liked this video."

@ZamokuhleM was disgusted:

"Yoh, sies."

@Zoeydavedu shared:

"When you see the signs and ignore them, you will start seeing wonders."

@dieudoneetambwe explained:

"I've been saying; girl code never existed."

@On@licious_bee commented:

"Remember, what goes up must come down."

@Tiyani❤️highlighted:

"Who needs enemies when you have friends like this?"

@Tarryn🤍 was amazed:

"Hey, so this is insane!"

@🌟bob wrote:

"No, because this hurts guys."

Mzansi lady shares perks of dating married men

Briefly News also reported that a South African woman caused chest pains on TikTok when she showed off the perks of dating married men. Kele used the gents for monetary gain to afford all of her worldly needs and fantasies, mostly.

Social media users were unimpressed with the woman's ways and shared their thoughts with her in a thread of 4.2K comments.

