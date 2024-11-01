A loving father arrived home after his exhausted bundle of joy fell asleep and he couldn't greet him

The dad tried shaking his kiddo up in hopes that he would wake up but with no luck

The online community reacted to the video, with many adoring how the man loves his son

A dad adorably tried waking his bundle of joy from a deep sleep. Images: @bonakelebj/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a loving father trying to wake his son up from a deep sleep has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @bonakelebj, the little bundle of joy is in his deep sleep. Her father is seen shaking her up in an attempt to wake her. However, he did not have any luck.

The man was presumably from work and he wanted to say "hi" to his bundle of joy. The father-daughter relationship was lovely to see.

Dad adorably wakes up sleeping buddle of joy

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens adore the loving father

The video gained over 13 million views, with many online users showering the father with positive messages. See the comments below:

@Tshedza123 wrote:

"lols this is my son. you will even bath him and he will never wake up. he doesn't play with his sleep xem 😂😂😂😂. love this 🥰🥰🥰."

@Zukiswa mfundisi adored:

"Haibo daddy."

@abbeybibitayo asked:

"Why disturbing this cuty boy now allow him to enjoy is sleeping."

@Palesa Mzozoyana wrote:

"My son is just as stubborn 😂😂."

@princess Aamal 👸 commented:

"That's wat my man does wen he finds my daughter sleeping mbu wake up daddy is back🤣🤣."

@Tozizy said:

"Please don't disturb please."

@zeyzey shared:

"My 5 yr old son sleeps like ths as well😅😅 especially if u try waking him up during the night, he is a deep sleeper I suppose 😅😅."

Dad surprises young boy at school on his birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a little boy who was emotional after his dad surprised him at school.

A heartwarming video captured a little boy's emotional reaction to being surprised by his dad at school on his seventh birthday. A TikTok video shared by @zandilemotha2 shows the father arriving at the school with balloons as he makes his way to the child's classroom.

