A teacher’s TikTok video showing a stunning classroom makeover is creating a buzz across social media

The clip highlights her change from the first day on the job to the vibrant environment it is today

Mzansi people are raving about her effort to create a warm, inviting atmosphere for students to thrive

It’s amazing how a little creativity can change an environment! A teacher just dropped a TikTok video showing off her epic classroom glow-up, and it’s pure inspo.

Classroom makeover journey

The clip shared on the TikTok account @makasbabalwe got over 108k views. It displays the before-and-after reveal that features colourful educational posters that bring the space to life.

Everyone loved how she transformed it into a fun learning hub. When asked by a viewer how she achieved the beautiful look, she replied in the comments:

"I used permanent markers, coloured papers and sellotape to laminate them so that they don't get dirty."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise dedicated teacher

People couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. Many praised her for making such a welcoming and inspiring place for the kids to learn and grow.

See some reactions below:

@ketsowastufuza asked:

"Please show me how you did it or where you bought stuff. I want to do this for my classroom next year."

@DaViNoPhillips posted:

"A teacher-funded classroom, love it!"

@Reza wrote:

"Teach them to help keep it tidy instil value and care for things and they will prosper."

@LilyNzuza commented:

"Efforts appreciated teacher."

@LebzaNgwana mentioned:

"Well done teacher!👌 A colorful classroom makes teaching and learning conducive."

@MaZincume stated:

"Passion at it's best. 👏"

@PickaPlanner said:

"Amazing! You’ve put so much effort into your classroom. 👏🏼🫶🏼✨"

@OnlineMathsbyMissPythagora added:

"Oh wow, I am so impressed. Well done teacher!"

Teacher's classroom transformation wows

