A woman posted a funny video on TikTok showing app users how she pranked her father-in-law

She pretended to spill a hot cup of tea on her father-in-law, who got a fright and had people laughing

While some online community members laughed at the prank, many admired the pair's strong bond

Online users adored the special bond between in-laws after a woman pranked her father-in-law. Images: JohnnyGreig / Getty Images, @saltyzee_ / TikTok

Source: UGC

Marrying into a family and building a strong, positive relationship with in-laws isn't always easy for everyone. However, one woman who pranked her father-in-law in a playful stunt ended up impressing people more with a genuine bond they clearly shared.

Father-in-law gets pranked

TikTok user @saltyzee_ uploaded a video on the app showing social media users she pulled the teacup prank on her father-in-law.

The clip saw the woman walk up to the man and pretend to stir a cup of tea. Once she reached her seated father-in-law, the prankster pretended to spill the cup, causing the older gentleman to feel frightened and think he would have felt the scalding liquid.

@saltyzee_ fell to the ground with laughter after seeing her father-in-law's reaction.

Watch the video below:

SA loves woman and father-in-law's relationship

Several Mzansi social media users who watched the comical video loved the bond between the in-laws, not forgetting to flood the comment section with laughing emojis after watching the older gentleman's reaction to the prank his daughter-in-law executed.

@peoplesmotivation said to app users:

"Fathers-in-law are the sweetest. It's rare to find a terrible one."

A surprised @tintswalo_mathebula commented:

"And you are still married."

@lehlabile_m told the online community:

"You can tell this person is 'home' by the dress code. That is a healthy home."

The prank had @godfreymutheiwana typing to the daughter-in-law:

"It shows you have a good relationship with him."

@mohlagothako1 wrote in the comment section:

"Some families are happy out there. Some of us can't even crack a joke with our own parents."

@max_mawela added with humour:

"He would transfer his lobola money back instantly."

Woman pulls voodoo prank on mother-in-law

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who made a risky move and pranked her mother-in-law. She pretended to bewitch her husband so that he could do whatever she wanted him to do.

Many online users laughed and applauded the woman for her hilarious bravery.

Source: Briefly News