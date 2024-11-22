A South African woman shared that she gave motherhood a chance and showed what it entailed for her

The young lady recorded her toddler son trying to escape through a gate and running away from her

Local internet users in the comment section found the clip hilarious and commented on the young man's name

A young woman embraced the ups and downs of motherhood. Images: @tshegofatsoboled

Source: TikTok

For some, being a parent is a deeply cherished dream, something they long for more than anything else. One woman decided to give motherhood a chance, only to humorously share her unpredictable and comical challenges with her mischievous toddler.

Baby boy on the loose

A mother named Tshegofatso Matlala, who uses the handle @tshegofatsoboled on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform sharing that she "gave motherhood a chance."

However, her son humorously caused disruption.

The clip showed the woman and her toddler, Robert, playing together and then cut to the little one squeezing through a closed gate to run away from his mother.

Tshegofatso wrote in her post:

"No matter how much I play with him, he'll always run away whenever he gets a chance."

She also comically added in the caption:

"I’m tired of babysitting my mom’s grandson."

Watch the video below:

Runaway toddler humours the internet

Thousands of members of the online community laughed at the toddler's mischievous ways, while others commented about the little man's name.

@user2387824658476 laughed and said:

"He went from Cocomelon to Prison Break."

@pabi_pro shared a similar comical story:

"My mom said I once did this and went to my father's house. He and my mom didn't live far apart. She says she was panicking, then when she came to deliver the bad news, she found me there asleep."

@buuba17, who found humour in the video, commented:

"The audacity. Where is he going to?"

@dr_lou7 told the online community with a laugh:

"They can run so fast. Their speed is unmatched."

@pennywakan jokingly mentioned to the woman:

"He's running away from that name."

@leighbow67 humorously said to the mother:

"That name is too heavy for him."

Mom gives baby daddy another chance

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that after she gave her child's father another chance, she fell pregnant with their second child.

Some social media users shared similar stories, while others shared they would never give their baby daddies another chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News