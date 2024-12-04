A video showing the elegant interior of a woman's shack’s is leaving South Africans on TikTok in awe

The home features a black-and-white decor theme, stylish furniture, and even tiled floors that elevate the humble space

Mzansi people are swooning over her creativity and some are eager to hire her for their own home transformations

Visuals of the interior decor of a shack impressed Mzansi people. Image: @lingerhomes

Who said shacks can’t be chic? A South African woman shared a video of her beautifully decorated shack on TikTok, and it’s giving pure classiness.

Woman flaunts her beautiful home

The clip captures her stunning humble abode, complete with tiled floors and sleek interior designs.

The video shows how her decor choices—from the furniture pieces to the elegant accents—turned the space into a cosy, luxurious haven.

Decor skills shine on TikTok

The shack looks like something straight out of a Pinterest mood board. The video on the TikTok account @lingerhomes racked up over 137,000 views within 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are floored by her creativity. Comments are flooding in praising her interior design talent.

Read a few reactions below:

@BhekiMogoasa said:

"Ijooo I'm speechless it's so beautiful. I can't believe it's mokhukhu, o berekile. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@thatomatli0 wrote:

"I've never been so inspired in my life. 🥺 Ho hotle ka tsela e kgethehileng. 🙌"

@Nozzie asked:

"Please help me decorate my house. ❤️❤️"

@AsemahleBri typed:

"Mara nina you are millionaires just that ani jampisi. 😂😂"

@skhosana965 joked:

"Nice house and decor. If it were mine I wouldn't even go outside."

@Mankidy mentioned:

"You are the best ever, I’m speechless. The headboard and bedding hai small heaven. 👌✍️🔥"

@nombasapehana stated:

"This is beautiful! 🥰🥰🥰 Sisi plug ye furniture, please. 🙏"

@Ceebongilee commented:

"Please come decorate my RDP hle yoooh jesuu. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

