A group of glamorous women celebrated their festive friendship in style, all coordinating in stunning red dresses

The ladies enjoyed a celebration at Sebule Grill and Cellar, complete with a festive gift exchange, gourmet steaks, and heartfelt toasts

The TikTok video of their celebration inspired many online users, with some already saving it as inspiration for future gatherings

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shares a video of her luxurious Friendmas celebration that goes viral. Images: @karennyembe1 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Content creator @karennyembe1 shared a glimpse into an elegant Friendmas celebration, where a group of friends went all out in matching red ensembles.

The celebration at Sebule Grill and Cellar in Johannesburg showcased the growing trend of friends celebrating their own special Christmas moments before the official festive season kicks in.

The ladies started their celebration with a festive photoshoot in their coordinated red dresses, followed by a gift exchange. The evening continued with gourmet steaks, heartfelt prayers before the meal, and celebratory toasts that captured the true spirit of friendship during the festive season.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Making friendmas special

Friendmas, a blend of "friends" and "Christmas," has become increasingly popular among South Africans looking to create meaningful holiday traditions with their chosen families. While fancy restaurant outings like this group's celebration are trending, many friend groups are finding creative ways to mark the occasion.

Some popular Friendmas ideas gaining traction include Secret Santa gift exchanges with personalized themes, Christmas cookie-baking parties, and holiday potluck dinners with signature dishes.

Mzansi in awe of the celebration

The stunning celebration caught the attention of many social media users:

@Azania gushed:

"The one in red😩😍😍"

@Nthabeleng shared:

"Absolutely stunning 🥺❤️ Girlhood is such a beautiful concept."

@Rati declared:

"South African women are the epitome of beauty!"

@Mandi G noted:

"Everyone looks stunning💕 This is my sign to invest in a red dress 💃🏾"

@Khutšo commented:

"Y’all look stunning 🔥🔥 Love it!"

@AQevents added:

"Saving this video as an inspo for next year's Galentine's day🥺♥️"

Other festive stories making waves

Several actors from shows like Queendom and The Executives might face a blue Christmas as they wait for outstanding payments.

and might face a blue Christmas as they wait for outstanding payments. A woman's online Christmas tree purchase left Mzansi in stitches when she received twigs instead of the advertised full tree.

South Africans celebrated after a Pep employee shared an affordable Christmas tree option for budget-conscious shoppers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News